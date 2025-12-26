Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and data breaches. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Domain-based dark web monitoring, Leaked credential detection, Email address monitoring..

IntelFinder: Automated SaaS platform monitoring web sources for brand and domain threats. built by IntelFinder. Core capabilities include Automated web monitoring across dozens of sources for threat detection, Asset-based monitoring configuration (brands and domains), Threat alerting with detailed information on suspected threats..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.