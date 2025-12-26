Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Halo Security. Trickest Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Trickest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow infrastructure will find real value in Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know you're running, then keeps finding it as things change. The agentless external scanning and automated rescans mean you're catching newly exposed assets and misconfigured domains without adding operational overhead, which directly strengthens your ID.AM and ID.RA posture under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; Halo stops at discovery and inventory, leaving the actual patching to you.
Trickest Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to map their external perimeter faster than manual reconnaissance will benefit from Trickest Attack Surface Management's workflow automation, which lets you chain 300+ offensive security tools and customize scanning logic without learning new platforms. The library of 90+ pre-built templates cuts weeks off deployment, and the platform's strength in asset discovery and DNS enumeration directly addresses NIST ID.AM requirements most organizations skip. This is not for teams seeking a lightweight point solution; Trickest is built for offensive ops shops that want programmatic control over their scanning cadence and tool orchestration.
Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.
Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST
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Common questions about comparing Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery vs Trickest Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery: Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification..
Trickest Attack Surface Management: Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include Visual workflow editor for custom scanning processes, Library of 90+ workflow templates, 300+ offensive security tools..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Subdomain and host discovery, IP and port scanning, Connected domain identification. Trickest Attack Surface Management differentiates with Visual workflow editor for custom scanning processes, Library of 90+ workflow templates, 300+ offensive security tools.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Halo Security. Trickest Attack Surface Management is developed by Trickest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery and Trickest Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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