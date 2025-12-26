Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Halo Security Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Halo Security. Xss-Sql-Fuzz is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Halo Security Application Scanning
Startups and mid-market teams running lean AppSec programs should start here if you need DAST without the operational overhead. Halo Security Application Scanning detects OWASP Top 10 and SANS CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities in production-safe conditions, agentless, with scheduled scanning and real-time alerts that route to Slack or email; it covers the detection half of the NIST CSF 2.0 picture thoroughly but doesn't touch remediation workflows or threat intelligence integration. Skip this if you're already running a mature AppSec pipeline with tight CI/CD integration requirements or need SAST coverage alongside dynamic testing.
Burp Suite users running manual penetration tests will get immediate value from Xss-Sql-Fuzz because it automates payload injection for the two most common web vulnerabilities without requiring configuration or rule tuning. The free price and 63 GitHub stars reflect solid adoption among practitioners who already own Burp; you're adding a focused fuzzing layer to work you're doing anyway. Skip this if your team needs a standalone DAST platform or coverage beyond XSS and SQL injection, since the plugin intentionally does one thing well rather than scanning the full attack surface.
DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
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Common questions about comparing Halo Security Application Scanning vs Xss-Sql-Fuzz for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Halo Security Application Scanning: DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection, SQL Injection detection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) detection..
Xss-Sql-Fuzz: A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Halo Security Application Scanning and Xss-Sql-Fuzz serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover SQL Injection, XSS. Key differences: Halo Security Application Scanning is Commercial while Xss-Sql-Fuzz is Free, Xss-Sql-Fuzz is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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