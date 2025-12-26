Startups and mid-market teams running lean AppSec programs should start here if you need DAST without the operational overhead. Halo Security Application Scanning detects OWASP Top 10 and SANS CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities in production-safe conditions, agentless, with scheduled scanning and real-time alerts that route to Slack or email; it covers the detection half of the NIST CSF 2.0 picture thoroughly but doesn't touch remediation workflows or threat intelligence integration. Skip this if you're already running a mature AppSec pipeline with tight CI/CD integration requirements or need SAST coverage alongside dynamic testing.

w3af

Teams building internal web applications or running security labs will find w3af's strength in its coverage of injection attacks and XSS variants, which accounts for the majority of real web vulnerabilities teams actually need to catch first. At 4,852 GitHub stars with active open source maintenance, it stays current with emerging payloads without vendor lock-in costs. Skip this if your security program requires managed support, compliance reporting, or integration with your existing SAST pipeline; w3af is a scanner you operate yourself, not a service that integrates upstream.