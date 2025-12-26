Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Halo Security Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Halo Security. w3af is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Halo Security Application Scanning
Startups and mid-market teams running lean AppSec programs should start here if you need DAST without the operational overhead. Halo Security Application Scanning detects OWASP Top 10 and SANS CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities in production-safe conditions, agentless, with scheduled scanning and real-time alerts that route to Slack or email; it covers the detection half of the NIST CSF 2.0 picture thoroughly but doesn't touch remediation workflows or threat intelligence integration. Skip this if you're already running a mature AppSec pipeline with tight CI/CD integration requirements or need SAST coverage alongside dynamic testing.
Teams building internal web applications or running security labs will find w3af's strength in its coverage of injection attacks and XSS variants, which accounts for the majority of real web vulnerabilities teams actually need to catch first. At 4,852 GitHub stars with active open source maintenance, it stays current with emerging payloads without vendor lock-in costs. Skip this if your security program requires managed support, compliance reporting, or integration with your existing SAST pipeline; w3af is a scanner you operate yourself, not a service that integrates upstream.
DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS
w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications.
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Common questions about comparing Halo Security Application Scanning vs w3af for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Halo Security Application Scanning: DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection, SQL Injection detection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) detection..
w3af: w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Halo Security Application Scanning is developed by Halo Security. w3af is open-source with 4,852 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Halo Security Application Scanning and w3af serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover SQL Injection, Web Security, XSS. Key differences: Halo Security Application Scanning is Commercial while w3af is Free, w3af is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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