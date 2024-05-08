Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
haktrails is a free external attack surface management tool. Ivanti Neurons for EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Threat intelligence teams building custom automation pipelines will get the most from haktrails because it's a lightweight Golang client that queries SecurityTrails API data without vendor lock-in or UI overhead. The 570 GitHub stars and free pricing model reflect active adoption among engineers who prefer CLI-first workflows and programmatic access over dashboards. Skip this if your team needs a managed platform with threat feeds, alerting, and analyst workflows baked in; haktrails is a building block, not a turnkey threat intel system.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and untracked acquisitions will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for EASM because it actually surfaces forgotten cloud infrastructure and third-party risk without requiring agents planted across your estate. The agentless discovery model means you're monitoring internet-facing assets in near-real-time while the Vulnerability Risk Score cuts through CVE noise by prioritizing what actually threatens your perimeter. Skip this if you need best-of-breed detection and response capabilities; Ivanti's strength is asset visibility and inventory, not incident hunting.
Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data
Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures
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Common questions about comparing haktrails vs Ivanti Neurons for EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
haktrails: Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data..
Ivanti Neurons for EASM: Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
haktrails is open-source with 570 GitHub stars. Ivanti Neurons for EASM is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
haktrails and Ivanti Neurons for EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: haktrails is Free while Ivanti Neurons for EASM is Commercial, haktrails is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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