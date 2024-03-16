Hacksplaining

Startups and small teams with limited security budgets need developer training that actually sticks, and Hacksplaining delivers that through interactive labs rather than checkbox compliance videos. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness and PR.PS platform security fundamentals, which means developers learn to write safer code rather than just reciting policy. Skip this if your team needs role-based training for non-technical staff or compliance tracking across hundreds of employees; Hacksplaining is built for hands-on developers who learn by breaking things in a sandbox.