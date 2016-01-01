Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hacksplaining is a free secure code training tool by Hacksplaining. OWASP ServerlessGoat is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams with limited security budgets need developer training that actually sticks, and Hacksplaining delivers that through interactive labs rather than checkbox compliance videos. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness and PR.PS platform security fundamentals, which means developers learn to write safer code rather than just reciting policy. Skip this if your team needs role-based training for non-technical staff or compliance tracking across hundreds of employees; Hacksplaining is built for hands-on developers who learn by breaking things in a sandbox.
DevSecOps teams building serverless functions on AWS Lambda or Google Cloud Functions should use OWASP ServerlessGoat to train developers on the specific attack surface their code introduces: environment variable injection, overprivileged IAM roles, and insecure deserialization in event handlers. The 328 GitHub stars and OWASP backing mean you're learning from battle-tested scenarios, not theoretical ones. This is a teaching tool, not a continuous scanning platform, so skip it if you need automated detection wired into your CI/CD pipeline; use it first to understand what your real scanners should be catching.
Security training platform for web developers offering hands-on experience
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
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Common questions about comparing Hacksplaining vs OWASP ServerlessGoat for your secure code training needs.
Hacksplaining: Security training platform for web developers offering hands-on experience. built by Hacksplaining..
OWASP ServerlessGoat: A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hacksplaining is developed by Hacksplaining founded in 2016-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. OWASP ServerlessGoat is open-source with 328 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hacksplaining and OWASP ServerlessGoat serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools. Key differences: OWASP ServerlessGoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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