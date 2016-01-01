Startups and small teams with limited security budgets need developer training that actually sticks, and Hacksplaining delivers that through interactive labs rather than checkbox compliance videos. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness and PR.PS platform security fundamentals, which means developers learn to write safer code rather than just reciting policy. Skip this if your team needs role-based training for non-technical staff or compliance tracking across hundreds of employees; Hacksplaining is built for hands-on developers who learn by breaking things in a sandbox.

OWASP ServerlessGoat

DevSecOps teams building serverless functions on AWS Lambda or Google Cloud Functions should use OWASP ServerlessGoat to train developers on the specific attack surface their code introduces: environment variable injection, overprivileged IAM roles, and insecure deserialization in event handlers. The 328 GitHub stars and OWASP backing mean you're learning from battle-tested scenarios, not theoretical ones. This is a teaching tool, not a continuous scanning platform, so skip it if you need automated detection wired into your CI/CD pipeline; use it first to understand what your real scanners should be catching.