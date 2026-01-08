Guardz External Footprint: External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include External service scanning for open ports and public exposures, DNS email record monitoring for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, TLS/SSL certificate monitoring..

Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management: Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include OSINT-based asset discovery, Asset association analysis, Active enumeration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.