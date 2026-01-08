Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardz External Footprint is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Guardz. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Trickest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl will get immediate value from Guardz External Footprint because it actually monitors your dark web exposure instead of just scanning open ports. The tool covers all four critical NIST ID and DE functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and asset discovery across DNS, TLS, and credential leak channels. Skip this if your organization has already mapped and locked down your external footprint; Guardz is built for teams still discovering what's actually exposed.
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will find value in Trickest ASM's customizable discovery workflows, which let you tune OSINT enumeration to your actual environment instead of fighting false positives from off-the-shelf scans. The platform maps asset relationships and maintains continuous monitoring across DNS, TLS certificates, and exposed services, directly addressing NIST ID.AM and DE.CM. Skip this if your attack surface is well-mapped and stable; Trickest is built for organizations with sprawling, dynamic infrastructure where discovery drift is the core problem, not a side issue.
External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning
Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment
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Common questions about comparing Guardz External Footprint vs Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Guardz External Footprint: External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include External service scanning for open ports and public exposures, DNS email record monitoring for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, TLS/SSL certificate monitoring..
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management: Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include OSINT-based asset discovery, Asset association analysis, Active enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardz External Footprint differentiates with External service scanning for open ports and public exposures, DNS email record monitoring for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, TLS/SSL certificate monitoring. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management differentiates with OSINT-based asset discovery, Asset association analysis, Active enumeration.
Guardz External Footprint is developed by Guardz. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is developed by Trickest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardz External Footprint and Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, TLS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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