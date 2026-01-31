Wultra In-App Protection

Mobile teams shipping apps that face active reverse engineering or tampering attacks need Wultra In-App Protection for its runtime shielding that works without relying on cloud-side detection. The platform covers both NIST PR.PS (platform hardening through app-level controls) and ID.RA (risk assessment of mobile-specific threats), which matters because most mobile security gaps live in the app binary itself, not the network. Skip this if your threat model is web-only or if you need post-breach forensics; Wultra prioritizes prevention over incident response.