Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Wultra In-App Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Wultra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Mobile teams shipping apps that face active reverse engineering or tampering attacks need Wultra In-App Protection for its runtime shielding that works without relying on cloud-side detection. The platform covers both NIST PR.PS (platform hardening through app-level controls) and ID.RA (risk assessment of mobile-specific threats), which matters because most mobile security gaps live in the app binary itself, not the network. Skip this if your threat model is web-only or if you need post-breach forensics; Wultra prioritizes prevention over incident response.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare DexGuard vs Wultra In-App Protection for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Wultra In-App Protection: Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include App shielding, Runtime protection, Reverse engineering protection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization. Wultra In-App Protection differentiates with App shielding, Runtime protection, Reverse engineering protection.
Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Wultra In-App Protection is developed by Wultra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare DexGuard and Wultra In-App Protection serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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