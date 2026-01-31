Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Android malware analysts doing deep reverse engineering will appreciate Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs for one reason: it cuts analysis friction by letting you stay in your existing editor instead of context-switching to specialized decompilers. The 34 GitHub stars and free pricing suggest this is a narrow-use tool built by practitioners for practitioners, not a feature-complete reverse engineering platform. Skip this if you need a GUI decompiler with control flow graphs and string decryption; it's syntax highlighting and readability for people who already know smali and want to move faster through the bytecode.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare DexGuard vs Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs: An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare DexGuard and Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Android Security. Key differences: Guardsquare DexGuard is Commercial while Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs is Free, Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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