Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. RiskInDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Security teams vetting third-party Android apps or building internal mobile risk baselines should run RiskInDroid first; its permission-graph analysis catches privilege-escalation chains that static scanners miss. The ML model trains on real bytecode patterns rather than rule lists, which means fewer false positives than signature-based competitors. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring of running apps in production; RiskInDroid is pre-deployment analysis only, and the 162 GitHub stars signal a research tool with limited vendor support.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Guardsquare DexGuard vs RiskInDroid for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
RiskInDroid: RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. RiskInDroid is open-source with 162 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare DexGuard and RiskInDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Android Security. Key differences: Guardsquare DexGuard is Commercial while RiskInDroid is Free, RiskInDroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox