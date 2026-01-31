Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Redexer is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Security researchers and mobile app developers who need to reverse-engineer Android binaries will find Redexer invaluable for permission analysis and DEX file manipulation without licensing friction. The tool is free and available on GitHub with 174 stars, making it immediately deployable for teams already comfortable with command-line binary analysis. Skip this if you need a commercial mobile app security scanner with vulnerability scanning and remediation guidance; Redexer is a surgical instrument for deep inspection, not a compliance-ready SAST replacement.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
Redexer is a reengineering tool that parses, analyzes, and modifies Android DEX files for binary manipulation and permission analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare DexGuard vs Redexer for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Redexer: Redexer is a reengineering tool that parses, analyzes, and modifies Android DEX files for binary manipulation and permission analysis..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Redexer is open-source with 174 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare DexGuard and Redexer serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Android Security. Key differences: Guardsquare DexGuard is Commercial while Redexer is Free, Redexer is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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