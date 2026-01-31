Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. PreEmptive JSDefender is a commercial mobile app security tool by preemptive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping JavaScript-heavy web and mobile apps need PreEmptive JSDefender to stop reverse engineering of client-side code before it becomes a support nightmare. The tool handles React, Angular, Vue, and Node.js natively while maintaining application functionality through code renaming and source transformation, eliminating the rebuild-and-test cycle that kills adoption. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include client-side IP theft or you're building server-only backends; obfuscation is defense-in-depth, not a perimeter control.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
JavaScript obfuscation tool for protecting code from reverse engineering
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare DexGuard vs PreEmptive JSDefender for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
PreEmptive JSDefender: JavaScript obfuscation tool for protecting code from reverse engineering. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Multi-layer JavaScript code obfuscation, Protection against reverse engineering, Tampering prevention..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization. PreEmptive JSDefender differentiates with Multi-layer JavaScript code obfuscation, Protection against reverse engineering, Tampering prevention.
Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. PreEmptive JSDefender is developed by preemptive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare DexGuard and PreEmptive JSDefender serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Obfuscation, Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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