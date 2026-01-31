Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Obfuscapk is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Mobile security teams responsible for hardening Android apps against reverse engineering will find Obfuscapk's modular approach valuable because it works directly on compiled bytecode without requiring source code access, letting you protect legacy or third-party apps where that's unavailable. The tool's 1,241 GitHub stars and active Python-based architecture reflect solid adoption among developers who need granular control over smali obfuscation, resource manipulation, and manifest modification. This is not the right choice if you need automated threat detection or runtime protection; Obfuscapk is purely a code transformation tool that shifts your posture from Detect to Protect through obscurity, not behavioral analysis.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access.
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare DexGuard vs Obfuscapk for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Obfuscapk: A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Obfuscapk is open-source with 1,241 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare DexGuard and Obfuscapk serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Obfuscation, Android Security. Key differences: Guardsquare DexGuard is Commercial while Obfuscapk is Free, Obfuscapk is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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