Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. MARA Framework is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Mobile app security teams with limited budgets who need hands-on reverse engineering capability will find MARA Framework valuable; it's free and open source with 649 GitHub stars, meaning you get actual community-maintained tooling rather than abandoned code. The framework directly addresses OWASP Mobile Top 10 threats through practical testing features, making it useful for teams already comfortable with manual analysis workflows. Skip this if you need automated mobile scanning or threat prioritization; MARA requires reverse engineering expertise and won't hand you a risk score.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare DexGuard vs MARA Framework for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
MARA Framework: MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. MARA Framework is open-source with 649 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare DexGuard and MARA Framework serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Android Security. Key differences: Guardsquare DexGuard is Commercial while MARA Framework is Free, MARA Framework is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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