Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare App Attestation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Quixxi SAST is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.
Startup and SMB teams shipping mobile apps across Android, iOS, and cross-platform frameworks need Quixxi SAST because it catches source code flaws before they reach production without forcing engineers through a separate security pipeline. The tool maps directly to OWASP and PCI DSS compliance scoring, which matters when you're auditing for the first time and need proof of work. Skip this if your org runs primarily web applications or needs deep integration with your existing Java/.NET SAST tooling; Quixxi is mobile-first by design, not a secondary capability bolted onto a legacy platform.
Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access
SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare App Attestation vs Quixxi SAST for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare App Attestation: Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds..
Quixxi SAST: SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare App Attestation differentiates with Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds. Quixxi SAST differentiates with Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native.
Guardsquare App Attestation is developed by Guardsquare. Quixxi SAST is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare App Attestation and Quixxi SAST serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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