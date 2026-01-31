Guardsquare App Attestation: Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds..

Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security: Mobile app security platform for enterprises across multiple industries. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for mobile applications, Real-time threat monitoring and alerting, Code obfuscation for intellectual property protection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.