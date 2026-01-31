Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare App Attestation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.
Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security
Enterprise security teams shipping high-value mobile applications will get the most from Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security because it bundles vulnerability scanning with anti-tampering and anti-piracy controls that prevent both reverse-engineering and runtime compromise. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.AA assessment of mobile-specific risks, which most general-purpose application security tools skip entirely. Skip this if your organization uses iOS-only distribution or needs post-breach forensics; Quixxi's strength is prevention and intellectual property hardening, not incident response.
Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access
Mobile app security platform for enterprises across multiple industries
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare App Attestation vs Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare App Attestation: Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds..
Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security: Mobile app security platform for enterprises across multiple industries. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for mobile applications, Real-time threat monitoring and alerting, Code obfuscation for intellectual property protection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare App Attestation differentiates with Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds. Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for mobile applications, Real-time threat monitoring and alerting, Code obfuscation for intellectual property protection.
Guardsquare App Attestation is developed by Guardsquare. Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare App Attestation and Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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