Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare App Attestation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Mobile Sandbox is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.
AppSec teams evaluating Android and iOS apps without in-house reverse-engineering capacity should start with Mobile Sandbox because its automated behavioral analysis catches malware and runtime vulnerabilities faster than manual testing or code review alone. The free tier lets you validate the tool's detection accuracy on your own apps before committing budget, and the cloud-based architecture means no lab setup. Skip this if your threat model centers on supply chain attacks or you need deep static analysis integrated with your SAST pipeline; Mobile Sandbox prioritizes dynamic execution over pre-deployment code inspection.
Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access
Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare App Attestation vs Mobile Sandbox for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare App Attestation: Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds..
Mobile Sandbox: Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare App Attestation and Mobile Sandbox serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, App Security. Key differences: Guardsquare App Attestation is Commercial while Mobile Sandbox is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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