Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.

Mobile Sandbox

AppSec teams evaluating Android and iOS apps without in-house reverse-engineering capacity should start with Mobile Sandbox because its automated behavioral analysis catches malware and runtime vulnerabilities faster than manual testing or code review alone. The free tier lets you validate the tool's detection accuracy on your own apps before committing budget, and the cloud-based architecture means no lab setup. Skip this if your threat model centers on supply chain attacks or you need deep static analysis integrated with your SAST pipeline; Mobile Sandbox prioritizes dynamic execution over pre-deployment code inspection.