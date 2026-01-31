Guardio Safe Browsing: AI-based real-time security engine for blocking web threats in browsers & agents. built by Guardio. Core capabilities include AI-based page content and behavior analysis, Real-time threat detection with 10-30ms verdict latency, Phishing, scam, fraud, and data exfiltration blocking..

Miggo WAF Copilot: AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include Autonomous vulnerability detection and analysis, Automated payload generation and exploitation testing, AI-powered root cause analysis..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.