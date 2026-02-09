Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardian Exposure Map is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Guardare. Redjack Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need immediate visibility into what's actually connected to their network will get real value from Guardian Exposure Map; it finds rogue devices and maps topology faster than manual inventory work, which directly addresses the ID.AM asset management gap most small teams face. The tool runs on-premises across Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile endpoints without requiring cloud infrastructure or agents, making deployment frictionless in heterogeneous environments. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or integration with your existing ticketing system; Guardian Exposure Map stops at discovery and risk ranking, leaving the actual patching to you.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map dependencies across hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Redjack Platform, since passive discovery catches assets and connections that active scanning misses without creating network noise. Its NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage is strong, particularly the AI-driven criticality scoring that actually tells you which assets matter for business continuity rather than just flagging everything as important. Skip this if you need deep forensic response capabilities or are primarily hunting active threats; Redjack is built for asset resilience and BCDR planning, not incident investigation.
Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization
Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.
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Common questions about comparing Guardian Exposure Map vs Redjack Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Guardian Exposure Map: Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization. built by Guardare. Core capabilities include Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection..
Redjack Platform: Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardian Exposure Map differentiates with Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection. Redjack Platform differentiates with Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification.
Guardian Exposure Map is developed by Guardare. Redjack Platform is developed by Redjack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardian Exposure Map and Redjack Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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