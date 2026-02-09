Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardian Exposure Map is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Guardare. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Infoblox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need immediate visibility into what's actually connected to their network will get real value from Guardian Exposure Map; it finds rogue devices and maps topology faster than manual inventory work, which directly addresses the ID.AM asset management gap most small teams face. The tool runs on-premises across Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile endpoints without requiring cloud infrastructure or agents, making deployment frictionless in heterogeneous environments. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or integration with your existing ticketing system; Guardian Exposure Map stops at discovery and risk ranking, leaving the actual patching to you.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights
Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid cloud infrastructure will value Infoblox Universal Asset Insights most for surfacing the assets security teams don't know exist, particularly zombie devices and unregistered IoT/OT endpoints that create blind spots. The tool's DNS and DHCP integration means you're discovering assets through network behavior rather than agent-dependent scanning, catching things that hide from traditional vulnerability management tools. Skip this if your environment is single-cloud or mostly SaaS; the real payoff comes when you're managing on-premises legacy systems alongside AWS and Azure simultaneously.
Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Guardian Exposure Map vs Infoblox Universal Asset Insights for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Guardian Exposure Map: Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization. built by Guardare. Core capabilities include Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection..
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights: Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardian Exposure Map differentiates with Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights differentiates with Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM.
Guardian Exposure Map is developed by Guardare. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is developed by Infoblox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardian Exposure Map and Infoblox Universal Asset Insights serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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