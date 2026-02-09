Guardian Exposure Map: Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization. built by Guardare. Core capabilities include Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection..

Infoblox Universal Asset Insights: Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.