Development teams shipping Python and Node.js packages should use GuardDog for pre-publication malware screening because its heuristics-based approach catches obfuscated and supply-chain attacks that signature-based tools miss. The CLI integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines at zero cost, catching malicious dependencies before they reach registries. Skip GuardDog if you need runtime monitoring of already-installed packages or deep visibility into legitimate but vulnerable code; it's built for prevention at the source, not forensics on deployed systems.

Socket

Development teams and AppSec leads shipping npm or PyPI dependencies need Socket to catch malicious packages before they land in production, since it detects behavioral patterns like data exfiltration and RCE that static analysis misses. The tool's real-time blocking during the window before registry removal gives you protection when the threat is still live and most dangerous, and its coverage across GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment reflects actual supply chain hardening. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on compiled languages or Java ecosystems where your attack surface is fundamentally different.