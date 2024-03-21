Development teams shipping Python and Node.js packages should use GuardDog for pre-publication malware screening because its heuristics-based approach catches obfuscated and supply-chain attacks that signature-based tools miss. The CLI integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines at zero cost, catching malicious dependencies before they reach registries. Skip GuardDog if you need runtime monitoring of already-installed packages or deep visibility into legitimate but vulnerable code; it's built for prevention at the source, not forensics on deployed systems.

NodeSecure

Node.js development teams looking for supply chain visibility into npm dependencies will get immediate value from NodeSecure; it maps the full dependency tree and flags known vulnerabilities without requiring infrastructure changes. The tool is free and runs locally, meaning you get NIST Identify coverage (asset inventory) for your Node ecosystem at zero cost and zero deployment friction. Skip this if you need runtime detection or production monitoring; NodeSecure is a pre-deployment scanner, not a control plane.