GroupSense Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces. built by GroupSense. Core capabilities include Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation..

StealthMole Dark Web Monitoring: Real-time dark web monitoring for ransomware, data leaks, and govt threats. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Ransomware campaign monitoring across dark web sources with real-time alerts, Leaked data and data breach detection across forums, marketplaces, and open/closed sources, Government and state-targeted threat monitoring on deep and dark web..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.