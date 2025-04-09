Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party risk and executive exposure will find real value in GroupSense Digital Risk Protection's ransomware readiness assessments paired with actual negotiation services, a combination most competitors don't offer. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment, with particular strength in asset discovery across dark web and breach databases where blind spots typically live. Skip this if your priority is endpoint detection or incident response automation; GroupSense is external-facing intelligence and readiness, not response.

SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external threat noise will get real value from SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform because it actually prioritizes what's exploitable now over what could theoretically matter. The platform's dark web monitoring and attack surface management directly feed your incident response queue rather than burying signals in false positives, and its supply chain intelligence module (NIST GV.SC) catches third-party exposures before your vendors even know they exist. Skip this if your team is still building basic asset inventory; SOCRadar assumes you already know what you own and need to know what's exposed.