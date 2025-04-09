Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party risk and executive exposure will find real value in GroupSense Digital Risk Protection's ransomware readiness assessments paired with actual negotiation services, a combination most competitors don't offer. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment, with particular strength in asset discovery across dark web and breach databases where blind spots typically live. Skip this if your priority is endpoint detection or incident response automation; GroupSense is external-facing intelligence and readiness, not response.

Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external attack surface will find real value in Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring because it actually aggregates threat intelligence from 20,000+ sources instead of just running port scans. The daily security scoring and dark web monitoring cover NIST ID.RA and DE.CM functions that most external risk tools treat as afterthoughts, surfacing compromised credentials and breach exposure before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your primary pain is internal vulnerability management or you need deep CSPM coverage for multi-cloud infrastructure; Resecurity's strength is early warning on external-facing risk, not asset inventory.