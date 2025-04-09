Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by GroupSense. Keepnet Threat Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party risk and executive exposure will find real value in GroupSense Digital Risk Protection's ransomware readiness assessments paired with actual negotiation services, a combination most competitors don't offer. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment, with particular strength in asset discovery across dark web and breach databases where blind spots typically live. Skip this if your priority is endpoint detection or incident response automation; GroupSense is external-facing intelligence and readiness, not response.
Security teams managing employee credential exposure across distributed workforces will find Keepnet Threat Intelligence valuable for its encrypted password searches that never store credentials, eliminating the compliance friction of traditional breach monitoring. The tool covers all four NIST DE.CM and ID.RA functions needed for continuous monitoring and risk assessment, and unlimited domain-search capability means you're not rationing queries against your supply chain. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or post-breach forensics; Keepnet is purely about knowing what's leaked before it becomes active.
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials
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Common questions about comparing GroupSense Digital Risk Protection vs Keepnet Threat Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces. built by GroupSense. Core capabilities include Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation..
Keepnet Threat Intelligence: Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Breached password detection for employee accounts, Domain-based email address monitoring with unlimited search capability, Detailed breach information including date, time, password type, and source..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation. Keepnet Threat Intelligence differentiates with Breached password detection for employee accounts, Domain-based email address monitoring with unlimited search capability, Detailed breach information including date, time, password type, and source.
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection is developed by GroupSense. Keepnet Threat Intelligence is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection and Keepnet Threat Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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