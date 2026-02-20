Grip Security Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Grip Security. Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by nudge security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl should start with Grip Security Platform because it actually finds rogue AI tools and IaaS tenants that traditional SaaS discovery misses. The credential risk detection via browser extension surfaces the password reuse and shared account problems that kill compliance audits, and real-time breach alerts catch compromised logins before attackers move laterally. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or you're looking for a tool that handles identity governance and access recertification; Grip excels at discovery and immediate remediation, not long-term entitlement management.
Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged SaaS sprawl will find real value in Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution because it surfaces and categorizes cloud apps across devices in weeks, not months, then uses behavioral nudges to actually get users to secure accounts instead of just flagging them. The platform maps OAuth grants, API keys, and GenAI tool adoption across your entire workforce, then automates remediation workflows through APIs and real-time alerts. Skip this if your priority is detecting active threats within sanctioned applications; Nudge excels at inventory and supply chain risk under NIST GV.SC, but won't replace a cloud access security broker for policy enforcement on approved tools.
SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks.
Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts
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Common questions about comparing Grip Security Platform vs Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution for your shadow it discovery needs.
Grip Security Platform: SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and shadow AI discovery, Rogue cloud IaaS tenant detection, Centralized SaaS app and account inventory..
Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution: Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and GenAI asset discovery and categorization, Account and user identity tracking across all devices, OAuth grant visibility and revocation for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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