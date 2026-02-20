Grip SaaS Security Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Grip Security. Reco Generative AI Discovery is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Reco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl should start with Grip SaaS Security Platform because it actually finds rogue applications and orphaned accounts instead of just flagging risky configurations. The platform maps SaaS identity risks across asset, usage, and governance criteria, then automates remediation through policy enforcement and SSO gap closure, which directly addresses NIST ID.AM and PR.AA control gaps that most teams can't tackle manually. Skip this if you need a catch-all that covers infrastructure or endpoint risk alongside SaaS; Grip stays focused on the application layer, which is precisely why it works here.
Security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need Reco Generative AI Discovery because it actually maps data flows into GenAI tools instead of just listing them, turning discovery into actionable risk context. The tool covers hundreds of AI platforms across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce simultaneously, so you're not chasing detection gaps every time a new chatbot emerges. Skip this if your organization has locked down generative AI at the gateway level; Reco assumes users have already found ways around your policies and works backward from there.
SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps.
Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS.
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Common questions about comparing Grip SaaS Security Platform vs Reco Generative AI Discovery for your shadow it discovery needs.
Grip SaaS Security Platform: SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and rogue cloud account discovery, SaaS risk scoring based on asset, usage, and governance criteria, Risk prioritization to surface high-risk SaaS applications..
Reco Generative AI Discovery: Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery across enterprise environments, AI agent detection and tracking, Data flow mapping to AI systems..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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