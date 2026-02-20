Grip SaaS Security Platform: SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and rogue cloud account discovery, SaaS risk scoring based on asset, usage, and governance criteria, Risk prioritization to surface high-risk SaaS applications..

Reco Generative AI Discovery: Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery across enterprise environments, AI agent detection and tracking, Data flow mapping to AI systems..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.