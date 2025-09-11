Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..

ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy: ZAP is an open-source web application security scanner that helps identify vulnerabilities through automated scanning and manual testing capabilities..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.