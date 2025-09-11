Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Yara-Scanner is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
Burp Suite users who need to hunt for application-specific signatures and malware patterns in intercepted traffic should reach for Yara-Scanner; it's the only free extension that lets you write and deploy custom Yara rules directly against your proxy traffic without leaving the tool. The 48 GitHub stars and active Python codebase signal a small but committed user base. Skip this if your team lacks Yara rule expertise or if you need vendor-maintained detection logic; you'll spend more time writing rules than scanning.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
A Python-based Burp Suite extension that integrates Yara scanning capabilities for detecting patterns and signatures in web application traffic using custom Yara rules.
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Common questions about comparing Greenbone Web App Scanning vs Yara-Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Yara-Scanner: A Python-based Burp Suite extension that integrates Yara scanning capabilities for detecting patterns and signatures in web application traffic using custom Yara rules..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Greenbone Web App Scanning and Yara-Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Greenbone Web App Scanning is Commercial while Yara-Scanner is Free, Yara-Scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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