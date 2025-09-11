Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.

Yara-Scanner

Burp Suite users who need to hunt for application-specific signatures and malware patterns in intercepted traffic should reach for Yara-Scanner; it's the only free extension that lets you write and deploy custom Yara rules directly against your proxy traffic without leaving the tool. The 48 GitHub stars and active Python codebase signal a small but committed user base. Skip this if your team lacks Yara rule expertise or if you need vendor-maintained detection logic; you'll spend more time writing rules than scanning.