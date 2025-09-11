Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. ssrfDetector is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
Developers and AppSec engineers who need to catch SSRF vulnerabilities in their own code before deployment should use ssrfDetector; it's free, which removes the budget objection that kills most security tool adoption at the code stage. The 165 GitHub stars indicate real adoption among teams already integrated with CI/CD workflows. Skip this if you're looking for runtime protection or need detection across a production fleet; ssrfDetector is a development-time scanner, not a WAF or proxy solution.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
Detects and prevents SSRF attacks
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Common questions about comparing Greenbone Web App Scanning vs ssrfDetector for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
ssrfDetector: Detects and prevents SSRF attacks..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. ssrfDetector is open-source with 165 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Greenbone Web App Scanning and ssrfDetector serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Greenbone Web App Scanning is Commercial while ssrfDetector is Free, ssrfDetector is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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