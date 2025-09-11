Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Sec1 Kairo is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Greenbone Web App Scanning vs Sec1 Kairo for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Sec1 Kairo: DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection during runtime, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Zero-day threat detection and alerting..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in owasp top 10 vulnerability testing. Greenbone Web App Scanning differentiates with Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings, Single-page application scanning. Sec1 Kairo differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection during runtime, Zero-day threat detection and alerting, NIST and CIS compliance checks.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. Sec1 Kairo is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Greenbone Web App Scanning and Sec1 Kairo serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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