Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..

Sec1 Kairo: DAST scanner for web apps and APIs with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection during runtime, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Zero-day threat detection and alerting..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.