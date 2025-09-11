Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Greenbone Web App Scanning vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Greenbone Web App Scanning differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Greenbone Web App Scanning and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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