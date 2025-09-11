Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.

postMessage-tracker

Frontend developers and security teams hunting client-side postMessage vulnerabilities will find immediate value in postMessage-tracker; it surfaces cross-origin messaging flaws that traditional DAST tools routinely miss because they don't instrument browser APIs at runtime. The Chrome Extension's 1,200-plus GitHub stars and zero-friction deployment mean you get signal on the first day without staging a full security scan. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party iframe exploitation or you're already running a maturity level where every postMessage listener has explicit origin validation baked into code review.