Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. postMessage-tracker is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
Frontend developers and security teams hunting client-side postMessage vulnerabilities will find immediate value in postMessage-tracker; it surfaces cross-origin messaging flaws that traditional DAST tools routinely miss because they don't instrument browser APIs at runtime. The Chrome Extension's 1,200-plus GitHub stars and zero-friction deployment mean you get signal on the first day without staging a full security scan. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party iframe exploitation or you're already running a maturity level where every postMessage listener has explicit origin validation baked into code review.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Greenbone Web App Scanning vs postMessage-tracker for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
postMessage-tracker: Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. postMessage-tracker is open-source with 1,208 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Greenbone Web App Scanning and postMessage-tracker serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Greenbone Web App Scanning is Commercial while postMessage-tracker is Free, postMessage-tracker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox