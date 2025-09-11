Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.

Miggo Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams running distributed applications need runtime visibility that actually stops attacks in flight, not just logs them hours later. Miggo Security prioritizes continuous monitoring and automated response at the application layer, covering DE.CM and RS.MI functions that most DAST tools ignore once they hand off findings to your queue. Skip this if you're looking for static code analysis or need deep SAST integration; Miggo is built for teams who've already shipped code and need to catch exploits happening right now.