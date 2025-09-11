Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Miggo Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Miggo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running distributed applications need runtime visibility that actually stops attacks in flight, not just logs them hours later. Miggo Security prioritizes continuous monitoring and automated response at the application layer, covering DE.CM and RS.MI functions that most DAST tools ignore once they hand off findings to your queue. Skip this if you're looking for static code analysis or need deep SAST integration; Miggo is built for teams who've already shipped code and need to catch exploits happening right now.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
Application monitoring and security platform that provides runtime visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities for application-layer security
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Common questions about comparing Greenbone Web App Scanning vs Miggo Security for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Miggo Security: Application monitoring and security platform that provides runtime visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities for application-layer security. built by Miggo..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. Miggo Security is developed by Miggo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Greenbone Web App Scanning and Miggo Security serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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