Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. IronBee is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
Teams building custom web application firewalls or integrating security directly into their deployment pipeline should evaluate IronBee for its sensor-based detection and prevention architecture, which gives you fine-grained control over request inspection without the licensing overhead of commercial WAF platforms. The open source foundation with 303 GitHub stars means you're not locked into vendor roadmaps, though you'll need engineering bandwidth to maintain and extend the codebase yourself. Skip this if your organization lacks the developer resources to configure and tune detection rules; IronBee demands hands-on tuning rather than out-of-the-box protection.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
IronBee is an open source web application security sensor framework that provides detection and prevention capabilities for web application vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Greenbone Web App Scanning vs IronBee for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
IronBee: IronBee is an open source web application security sensor framework that provides detection and prevention capabilities for web application vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. IronBee is open-source with 303 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Greenbone Web App Scanning and IronBee serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Greenbone Web App Scanning is Commercial while IronBee is Free, IronBee is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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