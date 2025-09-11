Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.

IronBee

Teams building custom web application firewalls or integrating security directly into their deployment pipeline should evaluate IronBee for its sensor-based detection and prevention architecture, which gives you fine-grained control over request inspection without the licensing overhead of commercial WAF platforms. The open source foundation with 303 GitHub stars means you're not locked into vendor roadmaps, though you'll need engineering bandwidth to maintain and extend the codebase yourself. Skip this if your organization lacks the developer resources to configure and tune detection rules; IronBee demands hands-on tuning rather than out-of-the-box protection.