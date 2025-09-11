Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..

ImmuniWeb® On-Demand: ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Web Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, DevSecOps Native..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.