Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
Security teams running development cycles faster than their DAST tooling can keep up will find ImmuniWeb® On-Demand cuts through the noise; it combines threat-led manual testing with AI automation to eliminate false positives while maintaining a rapid delivery SLA, meaning your developers actually trust the findings. The zero false-positives guarantee is backed by compliance reporting that maps cleanly to ID.RA and PR.PS functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you audit credibility without the usual noise. Skip this if your main need is internal application discovery or continuous monitoring across hundreds of microservices; On-Demand is built for pentesting depth on a defined scope, not breadth.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting.
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Common questions about comparing Greenbone Web App Scanning vs ImmuniWeb® On-Demand for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand: ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Web Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, DevSecOps Native..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Greenbone Web App Scanning differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings. ImmuniWeb® On-Demand differentiates with Web Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, DevSecOps Native.
Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Greenbone Web App Scanning and ImmuniWeb® On-Demand serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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