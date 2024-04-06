Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
GraphQL Beautifier is a free api security tool. OWASP API Security Top 10 is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Burp Suite users who test GraphQL APIs regularly will value GraphQL Beautifier for one reason: it eliminates the tedious manual formatting that makes request payloads unreadable during penetration testing. The tool is free and has 33 GitHub stars, reflecting its niche but solid adoption among practitioners. Skip this if your team rarely touches GraphQL or if you need automated vulnerability detection; this is a formatting utility, not a scanner, and won't catch business logic flaws in your schema.
Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.
A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
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Common questions about comparing GraphQL Beautifier vs OWASP API Security Top 10 for your api security needs.
GraphQL Beautifier: A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading..
OWASP API Security Top 10: A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
GraphQL Beautifier and OWASP API Security Top 10 serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: GraphQL Beautifier is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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