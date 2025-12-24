GrammaTech Bug-Injector

Enterprise and mid-market security teams responsible for validating SAST and fuzzing tool effectiveness should use GrammaTech Bug-Injector to generate ground-truth test cases at scale; most competitors rely on synthetic or hand-crafted bugs that don't reflect real injection patterns. The tool's ability to produce unbiased test cases across multiple bug-finding techniques means you can actually measure whether your scanners catch what matters, addressing the NIST PR.PS gap most organizations have in platform security validation. Skip this if your team lacks the infrastructure expertise to run on-premises tools or if you need turnkey, cloud-hosted vulnerability generation without customization overhead.