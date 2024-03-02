Grafeas: Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain..

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation: Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.