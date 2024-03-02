Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Grafeas is a free software composition analysis tool. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevSecOps teams managing complex supply chains across multiple build systems and registries should adopt Grafeas for its metadata standardization layer; it forces consistency where point tools create fragmentation, and the free, open-source model means no vendor lock-in on your attestation data. The API spec has 1,564 GitHub stars and backing from Google and IBM, indicating real production use rather than theoretical architecture. Skip this if you need out-of-the-box scanning or policy enforcement; Grafeas is a metadata foundation that requires you to wire it into your existing pipeline, not a replacement for SCA or SBOM tools.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
SMB and mid-market engineering teams drowning in dependency upgrade tickets will find real relief in Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation because it actually closes the loop between finding vulnerabilities and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The tool generates validated pull requests with breaking change detection and safe upgrade paths, cutting the manual triage work that typically stalls remediation for weeks. Larger enterprises with mature AppSec programs and strict change control gates may find the agentic approach moves faster than their existing workflows allow, requiring process adjustments rather than delivering immediate value out of the box.
Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain.
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
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Common questions about comparing Grafeas vs Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation for your software composition analysis needs.
Grafeas: Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain..
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation: Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Grafeas is open-source with 1,564 GitHub stars. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Grafeas and Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Software Supply Chain. Key differences: Grafeas is Free while Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is Commercial, Grafeas is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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