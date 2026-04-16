Metabadger

Security teams managing large AWS EC2 fleets should use Metabadger to eliminate IMDSv1 exposure at scale; the automation handles what manual remediation cannot, reducing SSRF attack surface across hundreds or thousands of instances without requiring instance restarts. The tool is free and open-source with 143 GitHub stars, meaning it runs on your infrastructure with no vendor lock-in. Skip this if your environment is mostly containerized or your EC2 instances are already hardened through infrastructure-as-code; Metabadger solves a specific, already-known compliance gap, not a discovery problem.