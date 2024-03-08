Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Google Play Crawler JAVA API is a free mobile app security tool. House is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and mobile app analysts who need to automate large-scale Android app acquisition from Google Play will find Google Play Crawler JAVA API valuable for building custom threat intelligence pipelines; its 595 GitHub stars and free availability mean you're inheriting a tested, community-maintained tool rather than betting on vendor roadmap. The Galaxy S3 device fingerprinting keeps downloads from triggering play-protect flags that would poison your sample collection. Skip this if you need post-download static analysis or binary instrumentation built in; Crawler is strictly the acquisition layer, and you'll wire it to your own SAST or dynamic analysis tools.
Mobile app security engineers who need to reverse-engineer and tamper with iOS and Android binaries will find House invaluable; it gives you Frida's runtime inspection power without writing custom scripts, and the 1,460 GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners doing this work. The Web GUI cuts setup friction compared to command-line Frida, making it practical for repeated analysis across multiple apps. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; House is a manual inspection tool for people who know what they're hunting for.
A Java-based API tool for programmatically searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play Store with Galaxy S3 device compatibility.
House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.
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Common questions about comparing Google Play Crawler JAVA API vs House for your mobile app security needs.
Google Play Crawler JAVA API: A Java-based API tool for programmatically searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play Store with Galaxy S3 device compatibility..
House: House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Google Play Crawler JAVA API is open-source with 595 GitHub stars. House is open-source with 1,460 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Google Play Crawler JAVA API and House serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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