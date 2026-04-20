Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..

Trustlook Smart Contract Audit: AI + expert smart contract audit covering code, keys, server & chain. built by Trustlook. Core capabilities include AI-assisted Solidity smart contract code audit, Manual expert review of smart contract code, Privileged key and role verification..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.