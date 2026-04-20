Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..

Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.