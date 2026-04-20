Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Gomboc AI ACSA is a commercial static application security testing tool by Gomboc AI. Octoscan is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing GitHub Actions at scale who need to catch supply chain risk in CI/CD pipelines should start with Octoscan; it does one thing well,finding secrets, bad permissions, and injection vulnerabilities in workflow files,and costs nothing to try. The free pricing model and 221 GitHub stars suggest it's already embedded in development workflows where it matters. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-deployment runtime detection or you need broader SAST coverage beyond Actions; Octoscan prioritizes CI/CD hygiene over application code scanning.
AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs.
Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Gomboc AI ACSA vs Octoscan for your static application security testing needs.
Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..
Octoscan: Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Gomboc AI ACSA is developed by Gomboc AI. Octoscan is open-source with 221 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Gomboc AI ACSA and Octoscan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Workflow, CI/CD. Key differences: Gomboc AI ACSA is Commercial while Octoscan is Free, Octoscan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox