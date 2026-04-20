Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..

Octoscan: Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.