Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Gomboc AI ACSA is a commercial static application security testing tool by Gomboc AI. KICS is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform, CloudFormation, or Kubernetes manifests should pick KICS because it catches misconfigurations at commit time before they reach production, and the price is right: free and open-source with 2,588 GitHub stars means a live community catching new IaC attack patterns. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines, so you're shifting left without adding licensing headaches. Skip KICS if you need runtime detection of container or cloud workload behavior; it's purely a static scanner that audits your infrastructure code, not what's executing.
AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs.
KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing Gomboc AI ACSA vs KICS for your static application security testing needs.
Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..
KICS: KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Gomboc AI ACSA is developed by Gomboc AI. KICS is open-source with 2,588 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Gomboc AI ACSA and KICS serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Cloud Native, DEVSECOPS, Infrastructure As Code. Key differences: Gomboc AI ACSA is Commercial while KICS is Free, KICS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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