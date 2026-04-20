Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Gomboc AI ACSA is a commercial static application security testing tool by Gomboc AI. Keyscope is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and security teams hunting leaked credentials in their codebase or infrastructure need Keyscope because it validates secrets across 30+ providers in a single pass, cutting through the noise of false positives that plague generic secret scanners. The tool runs free and exports findings to JSON or CSV, letting you integrate it directly into CI/CD without licensing friction. Skip this if you need post-detection remediation workflows or automated secret rotation; Keyscope finds and validates, then stops.
AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs.
A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.
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Common questions about comparing Gomboc AI ACSA vs Keyscope for your static application security testing needs.
Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..
Keyscope: A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Gomboc AI ACSA is developed by Gomboc AI. Keyscope is open-source with 408 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Gomboc AI ACSA and Keyscope serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Workflow. Key differences: Gomboc AI ACSA is Commercial while Keyscope is Free, Keyscope is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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