Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..

Hardened malloc: A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.