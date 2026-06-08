Golf Governance: MCP control plane for AI agent governance, audit, and policy enforcement. built by Golf. Core capabilities include MCP connection logging with full provenance, 90-day immutable audit trail, Pre-mapped controls for SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, and FINRA..

Trust3 AI Platform: Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability. built by Trust3 AI. Core capabilities include Unified Data & AI Asset Catalog with lineage tracing from raw data to LLMs, Purpose-Based Access Control (PBAC) tied to project intent with auto-expiring access, Federated Policy Workbench with natural language policy authoring and enforcement..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.